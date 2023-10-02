Kherson Shelling: One Of Injured Policemen Dies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, one of the injured policemen died in Kherson after Russian shelling.

The first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksiy Biloshitsky reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Doctors were fighting for his life, but unfortunately, one of the patrol policemen died on the operating table..." Biloshitsky said in a post.

He published a photo of the official car of Kherson patrol policemen who came under fire on Monday.

As reported, four people were injured in Kherson as a result of a Russian artillery strike in the morning on October 2, two of them are in serious condition. Among the victims are two policemen.

An investigation into the shelling of Kherson, which injured four people, has been launched by the prosecutor's office.