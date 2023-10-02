Zelensky, Tajani Discuss Battlefield Situation, Peace Formula, Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani have discussed the situation at the front, the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Peace Formula and military aid, including air defenses.

The head of state announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Video: Official channel of the President of Ukraine

"A meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy Antonio Tajani. The situation on the battlefield, the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, the Global Peace Summit, our path to the EU and NATO. Defense support was discussed separately. It is very important to bolster air defense to protect Ukrainian civilians and grain infrastructure. I thank Italy for its solidarity with Ukraine!" Zelensky said.

On October 2, Kyiv hosted an informal meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers chaired by EU High Representative Josep Borrell.