Azerbaijan Clinically Aids Khankendi's Armenian Resident(VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Activities related
to the organization of the medical service in Azerbaijan's
Khankendi are continuing, the Association for the Management of
Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan (TABIB) told Trend.
The polyclinic providing outpatient services has already started
its activity, it employs specialized medical personnel, including
various medical specialists, and seven teams of outpatient and
emergency medical care.
In addition, primary surgical, cardiological, and therapeutic
care can be provided in the polyclinic.
The medical staff of the polyclinic in Azerbaijan's Khankendi
provided the necessary medical assistance to the first Armenian
resident, Vladimir Maytarchyan, on October 2.
MENAFN02102023000187011040ID1107176133
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.