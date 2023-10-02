Azerbaijan Reveals COVID-19 Infections Reported Past Week Countrywide

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The number of
people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan over the
past week (from September 25 through October 1) has been announced,
the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told
Trend .
Over the past week, 380 new cases of COVID-19 infection have
been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 221 people have recovered.
In general, 833,189 cases of coronavirus infection have been
detected in the country so far, 822,484 people have been treated
and recovered, 10,332 people have died. The number of active
COVID-19 patients is 373.
In total, 7.7 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in
the country to date, of which 3,856 have been conducted over the
past week. No one in the country has been vaccinated against
COVID-19 over the past week. The total number of people vaccinated
against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan is 13.9 million.
