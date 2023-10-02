Azerbaijan Reveals COVID-19 Infections Reported Past Week Countrywide

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The number of people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan over the past week (from September 25 through October 1) has been announced, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend .

Over the past week, 380 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 221 people have recovered.

In general, 833,189 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country so far, 822,484 people have been treated and recovered, 10,332 people have died. The number of active COVID-19 patients is 373.

In total, 7.7 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country to date, of which 3,856 have been conducted over the past week. No one in the country has been vaccinated against COVID-19 over the past week. The total number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan is 13.9 million.