Monetary Base In Azerbaijan Increases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The monetary base
in Azerbaijan amounted to 17.8 billion manat ($10.4 billion) on
September 29, 2023, which is 10.8 percent or 1.7 billion manat
($999.9 million) more year-on-year, Trend reports.
The data of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan shows that the
monetary base exceeded 16.1 billion manat ($9.4 billion) in the
reporting period of 2022.
The indicator of monetary base at the beginning of October this
year is 1.2 percent, or 220.7 million manat ($129.8 million), less
than the indicator at the beginning of September 2023.
The monetary base includes cash and free bank and compulsory
reserves of commercial banks in circulation.
