Monetary Base In Azerbaijan Increases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The monetary base in Azerbaijan amounted to 17.8 billion manat ($10.4 billion) on September 29, 2023, which is 10.8 percent or 1.7 billion manat ($999.9 million) more year-on-year, Trend reports.

The data of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan shows that the monetary base exceeded 16.1 billion manat ($9.4 billion) in the reporting period of 2022.

The indicator of monetary base at the beginning of October this year is 1.2 percent, or 220.7 million manat ($129.8 million), less than the indicator at the beginning of September 2023.

The monetary base includes cash and free bank and compulsory reserves of commercial banks in circulation.