Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Mines Detected In Liberated Territories In September

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. A total of 689
mines were found in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from
occupation in September, the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency said,
Trend reports.
"During the mine clearance operations conducted from September 1
to September 30 in Terter, Khojavend, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli,
Jabrail, Gubadli, and Zangilan, 242 anti-personnel, 447 anti-tank
mines, and 909 unexploded ordnance were discovered and defused.
In general, 4,550.1 hectares have been cleared of mines and
unexploded ordnance.
According to the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's
Mine Action Agency, more than 98,000 hectares of territory have
been cleared from mines in Azerbaijan to date.
MENAFN02102023000187011040ID1107176129
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.