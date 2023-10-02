Engineering Support Measures Keep Up In Azerbaijan's Karabakh (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijani Army are taking measures to clear the Karabakh region of mines and unexploded ordnance, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

After the completion of local anti-terrorist measures, 18 anti-personnel and 105 anti-tank mines were discovered and defused in the region by the engineering and sapper units of the Azerbaijani Army from September 21 to October 2 this year in compliance with security measures.

The main efforts within the framework of engineering support measures are aimed at demining territories and ensuring the safety of new roads.

Proper measures for engineering support in these territories are continuing as planned.

