UN Mission Debunks Armenia's Allegations About So-Called“Ethnic Cleansing” In Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The UN mission did not come across any reports of incidences of violence against Armenians in Karabakh perpetrated by the Azerbaijani side, the mission said in a statement following its visit to Karabakh, Trend reports.

“A United Nations mission, led by Vladanka Andreeva, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, visited the Karabakh region in Azerbaijan on Sunday, 1 October.



Traveling from Aghdam, the mission visited the city of Khankendi, where the team met with the local population and interlocutors and saw first-hand the situation regarding health and education facilities. In parts of the city that the team visited, they saw no damage to civilian public infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and housing, or to cultural and religious structures. The mission saw that the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan was preparing for the resumption of health services and some utilities in the city,” the statement said.

Furthermore, it was noted that, while driving through Aghdam, the mission observed destruction and mine action needs, as well as the reconstruction efforts that are being made by the Azerbaijani Government.

Meanwhile, in order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region on September 19-20.