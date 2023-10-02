UN Mission Debunks Armenia's Allegations About So-Called“Ethnic Cleansing” In Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The UN mission did
not come across any reports of incidences of violence against
Armenians in Karabakh perpetrated by the Azerbaijani side, the
mission said in a statement following its visit to Karabakh,
Trend reports.
“A United Nations mission, led by Vladanka Andreeva, UN Resident
Coordinator in Azerbaijan, visited the Karabakh region in
Azerbaijan on Sunday, 1 October.
Traveling from Aghdam, the mission visited the city of Khankendi,
where the team met with the local population and interlocutors and
saw first-hand the situation regarding health and education
facilities. In parts of the city that the team visited, they saw no
damage to civilian public infrastructure, including hospitals,
schools and housing, or to cultural and religious structures. The
mission saw that the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan was
preparing for the resumption of health services and some utilities
in the city,” the statement said.
Furthermore, it was noted that, while driving through Aghdam,
the mission observed destruction and mine action needs, as well as
the reconstruction efforts that are being made by the Azerbaijani
Government.
Meanwhile, in order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral
Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders
following the 2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale
provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament,
and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the
territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were
carried out in the region on September 19-20.
