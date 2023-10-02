US Encourages Azerbaijan, Armenia To Return To Peace Talks - State Department

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The US would
encourage Azerbaijan and Armenia to return to peace talks to
discuss and ultimately come to resolution of remaining issues, US
State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on
October 2, Trend reports.
Talking about the situation in Karabakh, Miller said the US
welcomes the UN mission in the region. Azerbaijan has made
assurances that the rights and securities of ethnic Armenians in
Karabakh would be protected.
The UN mission has arrived in Azerbaijan's Karabakh on October
1. The purpose of the mission is to familiarize with the situation
on the ground and determine the humanitarian needs of the
residents. The mission includes representatives of various UN
agencies.
In today's statement, the UN mission debunked Armenia's
allegations about so-called“ethnic cleansing” in Karabakh.
“A United Nations mission, led by Vladanka Andreeva, UN Resident
Coordinator in Azerbaijan, visited the Karabakh region in
Azerbaijan on Sunday, 1 October.
Traveling from Aghdam, the mission visited the city of Khankendi,
where the team met with the local population and interlocutors and
saw first-hand the situation regarding health and education
facilities. In parts of the city that the team visited, they saw no
damage to civilian public infrastructure, including hospitals,
schools and housing, or to cultural and religious structures. The
mission saw that the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan was
preparing for the resumption of health services and some utilities
in the city,” the statement said.
