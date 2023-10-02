JPAR® Know More Grow More Series To Focus On Recent Industry And Market Changes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PLANO, Texas, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR®, an influential player in the real estate industry, is proud to announce the second installment of its virtual event series, "Know More, Grow More." This series will spotlight recent industry and market changes, offering invaluable insights for real estate professionals aiming to stay ahead in an evolving landscape. The event will also provide critical information on preparing for the impending Buyer Agency changes and understanding the nuances of the prominent commission lawsuits.

The event will feature key industry figures offering their expertise on crucial topics. Susan Boyer - Owner of JPAR Silverpath in Ogden Utah, will sit down with Tony Delgado, Vice President of Broker Support at JPAR - Real Estate for a fireside chat. These two veterans of the industry will discuss how agents should be positioning themselves for success given changes that are on the horizon.



"We are excited to host the 'Know More, Grow More' series and provide real estate agents with a platform to expand their knowledge, enhance client relationships, and positively impact their communities," said Laura O'Connor, President and COO, JPAR® – Affiliated Network. "This free virtual event is the second in our series, bringing together industry experts to share valuable insights," added O'Connor.

The "Know More, Grow More" series is designed to equip real estate agents with the knowledge and tools they need to not only survive but thrive in the fiercely competitive real estate market. This initiative underscores the JPAR brand's commitment to supporting its agents' professional growth and elevating their client service capabilities.

"Agents participating in the "Know More, Grow More" series will gain critical knowledge on commission lawsuits, learning how to articulate their value to buyers, and understanding the necessary changes they should be making now to thrive in the evolving real estate environment," according to Chris Sears, President and CEO of JPAR - Real Estate, Texas. "We encourage all real estate agents to join us and take advantage of this unique opportunity," said Sears.

To all real estate professionals seeking to elevate their practice, this event presents an unparalleled opportunity to gain valuable insights and strategies. Those interested in attending are encouraged to visit jpar.re/growthseries to learn more and register.

