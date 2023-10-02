Honouliuli National Historic Site Commemorated With Blessing Event And Plaque Dedication Ceremony

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KUNIA, Hawaii, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii (JCCH), the National Park Service (NPS), and Bayer Hawaii are proud to announce a special Blessing Event and Plaque Dedication Ceremony to commemorate the historical significance of the Honouliuli National Historic Site.



Event Details:

What: Blessing Event and Plaque Dedication Ceremony

When:

Wednesday, October 11th, 2023

Time:

1:00 – 2:00 pm

Where:

94-520 Kunia Road, Kunia HI 96759

This event marks a significant moment in the preservation and celebration of the Honouliuli National Historic Site, formerly known as the Honouliuli Internment Camp.

Dignitaries and community leaders who have dedicated their efforts to conserve and perpetuate the history and significance of this site will gather for this meaningful occasion.

Plaque Dedication Ceremony Highlights:

During the Plaque Dedication Ceremony, attendees will have the opportunity to view the dedicated plaque overlooking the site featuring historical information about the internment camp, providing visitors with insights into its past.

Adjacent to the plaque, a thoughtful seating area has been arranged to allow visitors a quiet space for reflection, designed to take a moment to absorb the historical significance of the site and its impact on the community.



Kahu Kordell Kekoa will lead the blessing of the Honouliuli Memorial and Rev. Edna Matsuoka, Konko Mission of Wahiawa the Shinto blessing.

A water feature has been integrated into the location symbolizing the flow of history and the continuity of memory, providing a serene backdrop for reflection.

Iconic Rock Wall Restoration:

In addition to the ceremony, the iconic rock wall at the Honouliuli National Historic Site, a key archeological and historical feature, is undergoing a comprehensive restoration.

Recognized for its significance in identifying the site after many years, the wall was a crucial piece of the internment camp's history.

Historical photos of the camp often feature this distinctive wall, making it a key identifier in the history of the camp's location.



Preserving and protecting this wall is paramount. A National Park Service historic preservation crew specializing in masonry work is on site ensuring its structural integrity and longevity.

The crew is preserving historic inscriptions on the wall, numbering, and removing each rock, strengthening the overall structure, and undertaking reconstruction with care for its historical accuracy. The restoration process is expected to last for several weeks.

About Honouliuli National Historic Site

Honouliuli preserves and interprets the largest and longest-used World War II incarceration site in the Hawaiian Islands. The national historic site provides opportunities for public education about the WWII internment story in Hawai'i, invites reflection on wartime experiences, and recommits us to the pursuit of freedom and justice.

About the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii (JCCH)

The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai'i (JCCH), a non-profit organization, strives to strengthen our diverse community by educating present and future generations about the evolving Japanese American experience in Hawai'i. Located in Mō'ili'ili, the Center features a Community and Historical Gallery, Resource Center, Kenshikan martial arts dōjō, Seikōan Japanese teahouse, and Gift Shop. For more information, call (808) 945-7633, email [email protected] , or visit the website at .

About the National Park Service (NPS)

More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America's 425 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Learn more at

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2022, the Group employed around 101,000 people and had sales of 50.7 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to

.



