New TV Show The Hodges To Premiere On Netflix, Hulu, Etc.

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) California – BrownTVNetwork today announced the premiere of an upcoming new original sitcom, "The Hodges" , a series by Buford Brown. The show follows the everyday lives of Mario Hodge, a struggling comedian, and his wife and two kids as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in the Hodges household.



"The Hodges" is a comedic and serious sitcom that is relatable to everyone. The show is about family, love, and laughter, but it also tackles some of the tougher issues that families face today.



The show is set in California, as the Hodges search for affordable housing and a safe environment, especially for their children. However, the Hodges quickly learn that living in the Valley is not all it's cracked up to be. They face the same challenges as any other family, but they also have to deal with the unique problems of living in the valley, such as crime, poverty, and gang violence.



Despite the challenges they face, the Hodges are a loving and supportive family. They always have each other's backs, and they never give up on their dreams.



"The Hodges" stars Mario Hodge, Keldamuzik, Yasin Hodge, and Zamira Zole.



About Mario Hodge:

Mario Hodge was born & raised in Oakland, CA. He is the youngest among the siblings of four (4) and he was inspired to be a comedian as a child by watching sitcoms like Sanford & Son, The Richard Pryor show, The Carol Burnett Show, and the Three Stooges, with his older siblings.



Mario Hodge recently won a comedy competition at the Nugget in Carson City, Nevada. He also had a starring role in the film“Vampire on Oakland” directed by Pharoah Powell, with Pharoah Powell, Candace Coogler, Aunjhanae Gray, Timothy A. Slater.



About Keldamuzik:

Keldamuzik, an American artist, singer, songwriter, actress, TV host, fashion show host, producer, public speaker, owner of“Tamz - The World's Flyest Beret,” and an entertainer. Born in Bay Area, known for her hit singles“Queen for A Night” and“Thirsty” which are both on her 4th studio album, Diva TV (2010). Has toured internationally with R&B singer Lloyd, Kid Ink, and Jah Cure.



Keldamuzik starred in a theatre play "How Black Mothers Say I Love You" directed by Tanika Baptiste. She also appeared in the 2021 American mystery comedy-drama film called "First Date" as "Mike's Mom". Moreover, a passionate communicator in "Dive Talk Tonite", and "Diva Talk Podcast".



“The Hodges” TV show will soon premiere on different streaming media companies, including Netflix, Hulu, etc.



