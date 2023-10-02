Seychelles: Appointment Of The New Chief Executive Officer Of The Industrial Estates Authority

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Mrs Thelma Estico as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Industrial Estates Authority (IEA) effective from the 15th September, 2023.

She has a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of West Scotland.

Mrs Estico has over 30 years of working experience in the private sector and the public service. Prior to her appointment as CEO of IEA, she was the Deputy CEO of the National Information Services Agency, a post she has held until June 2023.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.