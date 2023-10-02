Seychelles: Appointment Of The Board Of Property Management Corporation

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the new Board of the Property Management Corporation (PMC).

Mr Jude Commettant has been appointed as the new Chairperson and Mr Terrence Payet as the new Vice-Chairperson.

The other Board Members are:

Mr Francis Collie(CEO/ex-officio

Member),

Mr Jude Florentine, Mr Ronny Palmyre, ACP Antoine Denousse,

Mrs Denise Clarisse,

Mrs Chantal Renaud.

The Board Members have been appointed for a for a 3-year period effective from the 12th September, 2023.

The President has also thanked the outgoing Members for their period of tenure.



