Algeria Announces Niger's Acceptance Of Mediation To Resolve Political Crisis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Oct 2 (KUNA) - The Algerian foreign ministry announced Monday that Niger has accepted its mediation to resolve the political crisis in that country following the coup that toppled president Mohammad Bazoum.

The ministry said in a statement that Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has tasked Foreign Minister Ahmad Attaf with "visiting Niamey as soon as possible with the aim of launching discussions with all concerned sides to activate the Algerian initiative."

The ministry added Niger's acceptance of the initiative strengthens the prospect of a political solution to this crisis and paves the way for providing the necessary conditions to end it peacefully for the interest of Niger and the whole region.

In August, Algeria revealed an initiative to resolve the crisis in Niger that consists of six main pillars that include a six-month transition plan to formulate political arrangements with the acceptance of all parties in Niger.

On July 26, military officers ousted Bazoum, drawing outcries from various corners of the globe and triggering concerns about well-being of the elected president, reportedly held at gunpoint indoors. (end)

