UAE Vice President: ADIPEC Expo 2023 To Find Solutions For Reducing Carbon Emissions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABUDHABI, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan stressed the importance of ADIPEC 2023 Exhibition and Conference as a platform connecting power sectors with other related sectors to find solutions to reduce carbon emissions.

In a speech during the opening of the 39th edition of ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference on Monday, Sheikh Mansour underscored the significance of this year's conference events, designed to align with the strategic goals of COP28, scheduled to take place in the UAE in approximately seven weeks, with extensive global involvement.

He highlighted the UAE's leading role in creating a platform that brings together future visions for the energy sector, guaranteeing substantial growth and progress in the world's most vital conference dedicated to addressing the impacts of climate change and forging a sustainable future.

Sheikh Mansour also anticipated the conference would deliver positive outcomes, furthering global strategic goals, enhancing the energy system, and fostering innovation. These efforts, combined with constructive cooperation and partnerships, can significantly reduce carbon emissions.

On his part, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al-Mazrouei said that national investments in the oil and petroleum sector confirm the UAE's belief in sustainability and its role in climate action pointing out that they have taken practical steps towards that direction.

Al-Mazrouei highlighted the UAE's ambition to become a leading hydrogen exporter, aiming for an annual production of approximately 1.4 million tons by 2031. He emphasized that the UAE leadership has reinforced investments in the oil and petroleum sector to align with the increasing demand.

ADIPEC is an international platform uniting industry to accelerate urgent, collective, and responsible action to decarbonize quicker and future-proof our energy system. (end)

