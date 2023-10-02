Qatar Amir Sponsors Horticulture Expo In Doha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sponsored on Monday a local gardening expo aiming to highlight food self-sufficiency as a crucial component of national development strategies.

Doha is "honored" to play host to a gathering of "international significance," said Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, underlining his aspirations that the talks would yield tangible results on the ground.

Addressing the gathering, the minister called for innovative and novel methods as part of efforts to contribute towards national economic development, saying such endeavors entail a collective effort to bring such goals to fruition.

On the objectives for the gathering, which brings together leaders from across the region, the minister cited initiatives aiming to ensure a more prosperous world for future generations as the perennial goal for the talks.

Doha is promoting the event as an "experience of innovation, sustainability, sharing, culture and entertainment, according to the expo's official website. (end)

