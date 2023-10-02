EU's Top Diplomat Proposes 5 Bln Euro Military Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (KUNA) - European Union High Representative Josep Borrell Monday proposed more financial military support for Ukraine following an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv.

"I proposed a new bilateral multi-annual envelope under the European Peace Facility (EPF), of up to 5 billion euro (USD 5.2 billion) for the next year, and more will come," he told a press conference after the meeting in Ukraine.

"We continue training Ukranian soldiers. The target today is to train 40,000 in the upcoming months, and this includes specialised training for fighter jets' pilots," said Borrell.

He noted that today's meeting talked about war, military efforts, resilience, cyber-attacks, but also about peace.

"We took note that (Ukrainian) President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula is the only peace initiative discussed in the international community. Others were mentioned but they have disappeared," he told the press.

"The only one that remains, the only one that attracts the attention and the work of the international community is President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula. It is - we can say - the only game in town. It is "the" formula. We will continue working as the European Union to make it more global and the basis for the future peace," said the EU's foreign policy chief.

He underlined that this joint meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers with Ukraine in Kyiv should be "understood as a clear commitment of the European Union to Ukraine and its continued support in all dimensions. Its military support, its support for peace - for a just peace, for accountability and working for the [EU] membership path."

On his part, Ukraine Foreign Affairs Minister Dmitry Kuleba said he was glad to welcome EU foreign ministers at "the historic meeting in Ukraine. For the first time in history, outside current EU borders."

"I am grateful to the European Union and personally to Josep Borrell for the unwavering EU support for Ukraine," he added. (end)

