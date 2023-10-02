Minister Voices Commitment To HE Council Decisions On Students Admissions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 2 - (Petra) -- Minister of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Azmi Mahafzah, said Monday that there are no spots in medical specialties that will be allocated or endorsed to students who retake the Tawjihi exam to raise their grades (repeating students) or to other categories of students.Mahafzah reaffirmed its full commitment to the decisions of the Higher Education Council on admission to various specializations for the academic year 2023-2024, including the four medical specializations (medicine, dentistry, doctor of pharmacy, and pharmacy).Mahafzah added that there was no agreement with any party to increase these numbers or allocate additional seats for the repeating students.