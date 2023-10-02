Mafraq Exports 500,000 Sheep To Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, Oct. 2 (Petra) -- Mafraq Governorate announced Monday that it has exported 500,000 sheep to the Saudi market following a Saudi decision to lift the ban on Jordanian livestock exports on June 15.Director of Mafraq Agriculture Department Ebtihal Khreisha told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that stakeholders of exports of local sheep to Saudi markets are working in full swing to complete all export transactions as quickly as possible.All the conditions that were agreed upon with the Saudi side were implemented in terms of the vaccines that must be given to the exported sheep and the veterinary quarantine period, Khreisha added.She explained that the resumption of sheep exports to Saudi markets since June 15 has significantly contributed to improving the situation of livestock breeders, which will positively reflect on this vital economic sector.