Jordan News Agency Hosts Seminar On Amended Traffic Law

Amman, October 2 (Petra) -- The Jordan News Agency (Petra) hosted Monday an awareness seminar carried out by the Public Security Directorate (PSD) to spread awareness of the traffic and the new traffic law.The Director of the Central Traffic Department, Brigadier General Firas Duwairi, the Director of the Traffic Institute, Colonel Raed Assaf, and the Director of Media and Community Police, Colonel Mahmoud Shayyab, participated in the symposium that saw the participation of journalists.The symposium covered several topics and discussed the impact of adhering to traffic rules in reducing accidents and traffic congestion and the most prominent violations that cause accidents and obstruct traffic.The symposium discussed the impact of traffic studies and training in improving the traffic, the traffic points system and its most prominent provisions, its working mechanisms and its legal and practical effects.