Interior Minister Chairs Higher Council Of Civil Defence

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 2 (Petra) -- Interior Minister Mazen Faraya Monday chaired the meeting of the Higher Council for Civil Defence, held at the ministry building and attended by council members.The meeting discussed preparations of official agencies and institutions in partnership with the competent authorities in the private sector and civil society institutions for the winter season.Faraya discussed coordination between the different bodies concerned with winter preparations, adding the authorities pruned trees close to electricity networks to avoid power outages during bad weather.He noted the "need" for Jordanians to prepare for the winter season to deal with emergencies within their areas of residence.He noted the "importance" of coordination between governors and relevant agencies to focus on hotspots that have become known for their impact.