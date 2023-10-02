Irbid Exports In September Hit $88Mln

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, October 2 (Petra) -- Irbid Governorate's exports for September sustained a 19 per cent decrease from $107.9 million last year to $88 million, according to the total value of certificates of origin issued by the Irbid Chamber of Industry.Chamber President Hani Abu Hassan said that Al Hassan Industrial City comprised most of the governorate's exports at $81.6 million, followed by Cyber City with exports of $5.5 million. The rest of the exports were distributed amongst other areas in the governorate.The knitting and leather industries came at the top of exports with $78 million, followed by the therapeutic industries with exports amounting to $3.7 million, followed by the food supplies sector with exports worth $2.5 million.The rest of the exports were distributed amongst construction, engineering, plastics, cosmetics, chemicals, paper, cardboard and packaging sectors.Abu Hassan added that the Irbid Chamber of Industry's exports to America comprised 70 per cent of the governorate's exports, including 90 per cent from the knitting sector.Nine-point-three of the exports went to Arab countries, and the rest went to the EU, Canada and Southeast Asian countries.