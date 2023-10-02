Ajloun Cable Car To Close For Maintenance

Ajloun, Oct 2 (Petra) -- Ajloun cable car will be closed for two week for regular biannual maintenance work, Free and Development Zones Company Director Arwa Heyari announced Monday.She told Petra in an interview that the scheduled two-week closure will start October 17 and the cable car system, also known as Ajloun Teleferik, will resume receiving visitors on November 1st.

