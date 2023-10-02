Investment Promotion Task Force Holds 1St Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 2 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Investment held the first meeting of the Joint Jordanian Working Group (Team Jordan), headed by Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf with the participation of more than 30 ministries, public entities, free zone development companies and the private sector.Saqqaf said the meeting is part of the Investment Promotion Strategy 2023-2026, which the ministry launched recently as one of the Economic Modernization Vision 2033 goals.The formation of the team, she pointed out, was to unify the narrative and investment promotion efforts among state institutions regarding messages to potential investors in the various priority sectors set by the strategy, and enhance coordination between the Ministry and authorities concerned with promotion campaigns inside and outside the Kingdom.Another aim of the task force, Saqqaf said, was to help the Investment Ministry look for viable opportunities for business to upload on the invest.jo platform and provide it with the names of potential investors.The minister stressed the importance of dialogue and full partnership between the public and private sectors to achieve economic development.Also during the meeting, concerned ministry directors gave presentations on the legislative investment environment in the Kingdom, the investment promotion strategy and the roles of the public and private sectors, as well as invest.jo platform updates.