Emirates Crowned as 2024 APEX World Class Airline, with Additional Award for Economy Class Amenity Kit







Dubai, UAE, 2 Oct 2023: Emirates has recently been crowned as a 2024 APEX World Class Airline winner for mastering guest experience and delivering outstanding customer service, at the 2024 APEX/IFSA Awards held in Long Beach, California. Evaluated through a comprehensive audit of quality of service, safety, and health control initiatives, Emirates is one of just eight airlines globally to achieve this accolade. Emirates also received a 2024 IFSA award for 'Best Onboard Amenity,' in recognition of Emirates Sustainable Economy Class amenity kit - filled with useful amenities to enhance passenger comfort whilst being composed of more sustainable materials designed for reusability.



Recognising Emirates commitment to ensuring passengers 'Fly Better,' Emirates was awarded the World Class accolade for demonstrating the highest global standards of safety and well-being, sustainability, and service-guest experience. Celebrating a year of record profits, a successful first year of Premium Economy Class, sizeable investments into enhancing onboard services, and notable steps in the journey towards a more sustainable future, Emirates was lauded by the aviation industry for its innovation and commitment to excellence.



APEX CEO Dr Joe Leader commented;



'Tonight, we did more than merely acknowledge the prowess and passion of the airline industry, we paid tribute to 2024 APEX World Class trailblazers like Emirates, who have unequivocally etched a golden chapter in the annals of air travel beyond five stars. I had the privilege of spending invaluable moments with President Sir Tim Clark at APEX's FTE EMEA event in Dublin earlier this year. The insights, the vision, the sheer audacity of Emirates' approach to revolutionizing the skies carried in every word he shared. Emirates is not just an airline; it's a symphony of innovation, ambition, and undying commitment to excellence.'





















