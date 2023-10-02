Vermont 50+ Expo Celebrates 27Th Year On Sat., Oct. 21

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

with local artist Michael McCaffrey

Exhibitors, seminars with free coffee, arts & crafts, giveaways & more.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The 27th annual Vermont 50-Plus & Baby Boomers EXPO will be held Saturday, Oct. 21 at the University Mall, 155 Dorset St. in South Burlington from 10 a.m.– 3 p.m. Admission is free.While the event is designed for those age 50 and older, all ages are invited to enjoy a day of fun and learning, including a wide array of exhibit booths, interactive seminars with free coffee, seasonal arts & crafts activities with artist Michael McCaffrey, giveaways and more.Free seminars are hourly starting at 11am and include complementary coffee. Topics include:“Retirement Planning Amidst the New Normal,” presented by Baystate Financial;“Keep It Simple – Get More from Medicare,” presented by Vermont Blue Advantage/Blue Cross Vermont;“Don't Get Scammed! Scam Prevention Strategies,” presented by the Vermont Attorney General's Office; and“Downsizing Made Easy,” presented by Senior Real Estate Specialist Ben Durant. Seminars are hourly starting at 11am.“We are very excited to be able to get together and enjoy this exciting event and we welcome all ages to join us in celebrating the value that seniors bring to our communities,” said event co-producer Marianne Apfelbaum.“It is a great way to socialize, learn new things and have lots of fun!”The EXPO's presenting sponsor is Vermont Blue Advantage/Blue Cross Vermont. Additional sponsors include Baystate Financial, Vermont Maturity Magazine and WCAX-TV.Businesses and organizations interested in exhibiting at the event may call Marianne Apfelbaum at 802-872-9000 or emailFor more information, visit or email

Marianne Apfelbaum

Vermont 50+ Expo

+1 802-872-9000



Visit us on social media:

Facebook