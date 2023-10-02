NOHO HOME By Jalene Kanani Partners With Hawaiian Airlines To Debut New Amenity Kits And Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NOHO HOME Founder Jalene Kanani

NOHO HOME

NOHO HOME designs new sustainably focused in-flight amenity kits and soft goods collection for Hawaiian Airlines.

HONOLULU, HI, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines has partnered with native Hawai'i luxury lifestyle brand NOHO HOME by Jalene Kanani to design its new in-flight amenity kits and soft goods with a focus on sustainability and rooted in aloha.“Noho” means“to be, to dwell, or to come from” in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language). The Noho Home designs represented through three motifs (Kilo Hōkū, Lele and ʻŌlali) will bring a sense of place and comfort to kamaʻāina and visitors as they embark on their journey – an approach that pairs perfectly with Hawaiian's service philosophy, Mea Hoʻokipa (I am your host).Beginning Nov. 6, First Class guests traveling on Hawaiian's long-haul international flights and between Hawai'i and New York, Boston and Austin will be offered a premium kit made with a recycled plastic canvas. To reduce waste, guests will be able to select from amenities such as a bamboo toothbrush, socks and eyeshades made from recycled materials, a kraft paper/wheat straw pen, and other essentials to make their flight more enjoyable and align with the commitment to eco-friendly travel. First Class seats will also be dressed in a recycled plastic plush quilt, mattress pad and pillow adorned with the new signature Kilo Hōkū and ʻŌlali designs. Guests seated in Extra Comfort and Main Cabin will receive amenity kits featuring the Lele design.“Our collaboration was born out of the shared desire to create a sense of place and establish a connection to home while we bring our guests to their destination. I'm very proud of the thoughtfulness behind these designs and can't wait for our guests to receive them.” said Alisa Onishi, Hawaiian Airlines senior director of brand and community and cultural relations.Inspiration for the three designs came from the native Hawaiian practice of kilo, or careful and constant observation, and tells a story of exploration through patterns, colors, designs and textures. Kilo Hōkū, or stargazer, is the design that came alive through breathtaking time lapse photography of the night sky. Weaving a wreath of stars, or Leihōkū, the design is a captivating visual representation of the eternal nature of the cosmos, a testament to the timeless dance of stars and planets that have guided voyagers throughout history. Lele means to“fly or leap” and celebrates the marvel of flight and the spirit of adventure, while ʻŌlali means to“glide smoothly” like a bird in the air or dolphin in the ocean.Jalene Kanani Bell founded NOHO HOME in 2018 with the aim of reimagining Hawaiian décor and specializes in modern Hawaiian aesthetics that blurs the lines between art and function.“I am humbled, honored, and excited to draw inspiration from and bring attention to the art of celestial wayfinding and how indigenous knowledge informs innovation with the Leihōkū collection. For example, the streamlined curves of humpback whales that allow it to increase lift while reducing drag as they glide through the ocean or the aerodynamic shape of wings that allow birds to repel water as they fly through a rainstorm. It is our hope that these products spark meaningful conversations and foster connections to our island home, rooted in the spirit of aloha.” shares Kanani Bell.Hawaiian Airlines and NOHO HOME will also be expanding their partnership with an exclusive line of home goods inspired by the airline's newest Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner premium cabin, the Leihōkū Suites. The Hawaiian Airlines x Noho Home Leihōkū Collection will launch Nov. 6 and be available for purchase onboard select Hawaiian Airlines flights or directly through NOHO HOME.About NOHO HOME@nohohome #StyleWithAlohaNOHO HOME is a leading Hawaiian home decor brand committed to bringing the spirit of the islands to homes worldwide. With a focus on quality, authenticity, and sustainability, NOHO HOME offers a range of beautifully crafted products inspired by Hawaii's natural beauty and culture.About Hawaiian Airlines@hawaiianairlinesNow in its 94th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's largest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 150 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, and nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 15 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.

