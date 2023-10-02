Venterra Realty Acquires Avasa Grove West Community In Wesley Chapel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty recently acquired the Avasa Grove West community located in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

The 330-unit, multi-family community was built in 2023 and offers modern one, two, and three-bedroom garden-style residences that range from 782 – 1563 square feet in eight unique floor plans. The apartments offer high-end unit interiors that feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, prep islands, large soaking tubs or stand-up showers, ample closet space, and screened-in patios.

The property provides renters with a best-in-class amenity package that includes a resort-style pool area, complete with pergolas, poolside grills, a California kitchen and TVs, our 24/7 fitness center, a Yoga / Spin studio, and an upscale clubhouse.



Located in the fast-growing area of Wesley Chapel, Florida, the community is approximately 20 miles north of downtown Tampa, along Interstate-75. The property is directly adjacent to The Grove at Wesley Chapel and Krate, two large retail developments that boast an array of unique shopping and dining experiences for residents to enjoy.

Venterra will implement its resident-focused programs such as the Live it. Love it. Guarantee.TM, the 48-Hour Maintenance Guarantee, and SMART LEASING .

"We have seen excellent growth in the Tampa metropolitan area, and are excited to expand our Florida portfolio with the addition of the amenity-rich property Avasa at Grove West," said John Foresi , CEO of Venterra Realty. "Venterra has become known as a company that is committed to providing a market-leading living experience, and we look forward to identifying opportunities to further enhance the standard of living at Avasa Grove West by implementing Venterra's customer-focused management platform," added Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart .

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages approximately 80 communities and more than 23,000 apartment units across 19 major US cities that provide housing to over 45,000 people and 15,000 pets. The organization has completed over $9 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at over $4.8 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.

