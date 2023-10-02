Hundreds Of Job Opportunities At Vermont Job Fair Oct. 21

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- VermontJobs Fall Job Fair will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at the University Mall in South Burlington from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.The job fair is a great opportunity for job seekers of all ages to seek out a new job or even a new career. The VermontJobsJob Fair provides access to employers from a wide variety of companies, nonprofit organizations and industries who are seeking committed and enthusiastic employees to fill hundreds of positions in job categories including professional, tech, manufacturing, healthcare, education, finance, municipal, non-profits, construction, landscaping, retail, transportation, auto, clean energy, food & beverage, homecare and much more!“Our goal is to address the ever-growing urgency on the part of employers to hire long-term employees, and the best way to do that is to offer opportunities both online and in-person for local employers and job seekers to connect,” said Vermontjobsco-owner Marianne Apfelbaum.Companies interested in exhibiting at the Job Fair and/or posting their open positions on should email or call 802-872-9000.Those who are seeking employment, but are unable to attend the job fair, are encouraged to visit to learn about job opportunities throughout Vermont.VermontJobsis locally owned and operated in Williston, VT.###

