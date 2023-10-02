Get The Inside Scoop From Crumbl Unboxed-Crumbl's Sweet Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Crumbl's podcast is back with fresh takes, familiar faces, new guests and a SWEET experience for all.

LINDON, UT, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- On Monday, September 25th, 2023, Crumbl Cookies returned to the podcasting world on social media channels with the new weekly podcast, Crumbl Unboxed. The podcast features a weekly cookie review full of cookie sneak peeks, fun facts, and fan sentiment from the Crumbl Community.Crumbl Unboxed will air each Monday morning. Viewers can expect 10–15 minutes of fun with the new host, Kadee Jo Jones.And, true to the weekly rotating theme at Crumbl, Jones will be accompanied by a new and rotating co-host each week.The first episode, hosted by Brelynn Bromely and Gabe Lopez, the podcast's former hosts, rated the weekly flavors and mentioned,“We will continue to do cookie reviews every single week and give you a little inside sneak peek-maybe some fun facts about the cookies you didn't know.”Along with their own thoughts on the cookie flavor, quality, and look, Bromley and Lopez emphasized how Crumbl welcomes insights and opinions from viewers/listeners for all 250+ Crumbl flavors. Cookie connoisseurs are invited to comment through social media platforms and leave reviews on the Cookie Journal, Crumbl's cookie rating feature on the Crumbl App . All reviews are taken into consideration and used to enhance the cookie experience and generate new flavors.After a nostalgic tasting of the weekly flavors with Bromley and Lopez, Jones came on with a giant stack of letters.She explained the postage was made entirely up of fan mail: messages written to Crumbl by loyal fans.“One of the things that we really love here at Crumbl is, week after week, Crumbl fans write us and tell us how Crumbl is part of their life's most meaningful moments,” Jones said.Crumbl's mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world, and what better way to bring the mission to life than through real stories from real customers.“We're not just going to be focusing on fan mail throughout the season; we're also going to be focusing on when people write in through social media. We might even go out on the road and come to you for these meaningful moments. You never know what we're going to do!” Jones teased.In today's episode of Crumbl Unboxed, Kadee Jo is joined by Mrs. Utah American, Jamie Hadfield. The two share their love of cookies over the first flavors of Spooky Season and remind viewers of Crumbl's Utah roots. Be sure to check out Hadfield's costume used during the Mrs. American contest-her Crumbl costume will go down in Crumbl history!Stay tuned for a new episode every Monday morning for more sneak peeks, cookie reviews, fun facts, and meaningful moments with Crumbl Unboxed.As they say at Crumbl,“See you next week!”ABOUT CRUMBLCrumbl Cookies's mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 900 locations across all 50 US states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8am–10pm on weekdays, 8am–12am on Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.

David Stephenson

Crumbl Cookies

+1 801-362-2196

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Crumbl Unboxed: September 25 - 30 | Crumbl Cookies