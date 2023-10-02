Dubai: Accident On Key Road Causes Traffic Jam Police Issue Advisory

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 7:36 PM
The Dubai Police warned motorists of an accident on a key road in the emirate.
The authority took to X, formerly Twitter, informing drivers of an accident on Al Khail Street, heading towards Jebel Ali.
The accident has taken place after the Umm Suqeim Street bridge.
Drivers have been advised to remain careful and maintain their safety.
ALSO READ:
UAE: Police arrest murder suspect in less than 36 hours
Dubai: All-in-one platform launched to provide financing, licensing, co-working spaces for startups
MENAFN02102023000049011007ID1107176029
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.