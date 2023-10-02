WHO Recommends Second Malaria Vaccine For Children

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Geneva: The World Health Organization said on Monday that its experts had recommended a second malaria vaccine for children, R21/Matrix-M, developed by Britain's Oxford University.
"As a malaria researcher, I used to dream of the day we would have a safe and effective vaccine against malaria. Now we have two," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
MENAFN02102023000063011010ID1107176004
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.