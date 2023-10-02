Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) Tunkillia Growth Program Expanded With 3Rd Drilling Rig

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCMKTS:BGDFF) is pleased to confirm that a second RC drilling rig has commenced drilling at the Tunkillia Gold Project (Tunkillia), where Barton recently started RC and diamond drilling (DD) targeting further JORC Mineral Resources growth at the 1.15Moz Au 223 Deposit (38Mt @ 0.94 g/t Au) and surrounding satellite gold zones.Barton now has two RC drilling rigs, and one DD drilling rig, on site at the Tunkillia Gold Project. A second RC drill will also allow Egan Drilling's track mounted RC rig, ideal for accessing sandy terrain, to move to a priority regional exploration target (circled yellow in Figure 1*) southeast of the 223 Deposit.This target is located along the western margin of the Yarlbrinda Shear Zone, across another structure (orange hashed line in Figure 1*) which intersects the Shear south of the 223 Deposit, offsetting it to the northeast.Barton's geophysical modeling indicates the potential to host mineralisation similar to that identified in the 223 Deposit and its satellite gold zones (orange outlines in Figure 1*).Commenting on the expansion of Tunkillia RC drilling, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:"We are excited to get a third rig on site to test the southeast offset target this year. This has been a high priority since identifying the new gold zones at Areas 223N, 191 and 51."We are hoping to generate multiple near-term Resource updates at Tunkillia, and also to open the next several kilometres of the shear zone for potential repeats of this large-scale open pit mineralisation."*To view tables and figures, please visit:





Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.















Alexander Scanlon Managing Director E: T: +61 425 226 649 Shannon Coates Company Secretary E: T: +61 8 9322 1587