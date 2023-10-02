Tatari Wins Adexchanger's 2023 Most Innovative TV Advertising Technology Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tatari , a leading platform for buying and measuring advertising across convergent TV (linear, streaming, and online video) was recognized in the 2023 AdExchanger awards , winning the top spot for the Most Innovative TV Advertising Technology and an honorable mention for the Best Data Driven TV Campaign. Tatari's sister company, TheViewPoint, a Connected TV (CTV) monetization platform , was named an honorable mention in the Best Seller-Focused Technology category.



The Most Innovative TV Advertising Technology category nominees were evaluated against the backdrop of an increasing volume of data flowing into video buys and evolving measurement, prompting greater interest in advanced television advertising solutions. Earning the top spot in this category amongst tough competition from Blockgraph, datafuelX/TelevisaUnivision, MNTN, and Rembrand, demonstrates that Tatari's focus on building infrastructure has made an impact on all stakeholders (brands, agencies, and publishers) in the TV advertising industry. Tatari has built and evolved its ad tech solutions through a combination of acquisitions, integrations, strategic partnerships, and key hires.

Within the submission process, Tatari was asked to share quantitative and qualitative contributions in addition to how the company is demonstrating innovation and excellence within the industry.

Tatari highlighted that over 200 brands and agencies have found success using its platform to:

Measure real business outcomes (not inferred or directional metrics such as ratings or search queries)Plan and buy TV ad inventory using both historical and predictive performance dataTurn both CTV and linear TV into performance channels just like digital

In addition, Tatari highlighted the June 2023 launch of Vault, a sister company focused on privacy-first technology solutions for CTV advertising. Vault's first product is a data clean room (DCR) solution , which enables advertisers to buy across streaming platforms with guaranteed cross-platform measurement and a clear, clean look into performance while enhancing privacy for sensitive first-party data.

Tatari was also the only technology platform (with media buying capabilities) certified by NBC Universal in the Incrementality Measurement/Sales Impact category in 2023 as part of NBCU's Certified Measurement Partner Program .

The unique combination of a data-driven buying platform, supply-side platform, and data clean room creates the ultimate supply path optimization scenario for brands to transact (and share data) directly with TV publishers. As a result, Tatari is truly shaping the TV market on both the supply and demand sides.

About Tatari

Tatari is building the infrastructure to modernize TV advertising for Brands, Agencies, and Publishers. Clients include Made In, Daily Harvest, Wpromote, and Fubo. Recognized by Business Insider as one of the Hottest Ad Tech Companies , Tatari is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Los Angeles, and New York. For additional information, please visit tatari.tv .

