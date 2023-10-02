Veteran Atlanta Broadcaster Jeff Hullinger Joins GPB

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlanta, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) President and CEO Bert Wesley Huffman announced today that veteran Atlanta broadcaster Jeff Hullinger is joining the network as Executive Producer for Local Content working across platforms. Through this new role, he will shine a spotlight on often untold stories and unique lived experiences throughout the state. Hullinger began his career in KOAA TV Pueblo/Colorado Springs and first came to Atlanta in 1984, where he served as a weeknight sports anchor and sports director at WAGA TV. Most recently, he served as a news anchor for 11 Alive WXIA, where he spent 14 years.

“I've had a front row seat to news and sports and everything in between for the last 40 years that I'm grateful for,” said Hullinger.“It really matters to me that people know about and understand where they live. I love this state so much. I'm looking forward to my beginnings at GPB and doing those things that are near to my heart.”

Winner of 22 regional National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Emmys and an inductee into the NATAS Silver Circle, Hullinger handled versatile assignments throughout his career, including anchoring almost nine hours of live television during the 1996 Summer Olympic games explosion; moderating mayoral, gubernatorial, senate and congressional debates; and Falcons play-by-play coverage.

In recent years, Hullinger has focused on telling stories of Atlanta history and newsmakers on social media, often receiving at least one million views.

Hullinger further added that joining GPB provides the opportunity to explore topics through long-form storytelling, where public media excels.

“We are defined by shared experiences,” he continued.“I'm really looking forward to telling those stories of community and adding to the great work of GPB.”

Huffman shared his enthusiasm for Hullinger's new position on the GPB team as the company focuses on its core mission to be a trusted public broadcaster sharing stories unique to Georgians and providing meaningful community engagement opportunities.

“At GPB, we're leaning into our role as a cultural touchstone for Georgia,” said Huffman.“The intersection of our skills and our mission is unique and often untold Georgia stories. While Jeff has had a long and successful career in commercial journalism, he seems to have hit his truest stride in telling just these kinds of stories. I'm excited to give him a larger platform to share them with all of Georgia, reminding us all where we came from and where we're going. That's GPB.”

Georgia Public Broadcasting has been creating content worth sharing for over 60 years. With nine television stations, 20 radio stations and multifaceted digital and education divisions, GPB strives to educate, entertain and enrich the lives of its viewers and listeners with programming that includes statewide radio news, current affairs, high school sports, educational resources for teachers and students, and enlightening programs about the state.

