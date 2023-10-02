Thomas Homes Shares Top Hurricane Preparedness Tips For Florida Homeowners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fort Lauderdale, FL - As hurricane season looms over South Florida, Robby Thomas, CEO of Thomas Homes, a leading luxury home builder based in Fort Lauderdale,

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- South Florida residents know all too well the power and unpredictability of hurricanes. With the region prone to tropical storms and hurricanes during the season, it is vital for homeowners to be well-prepared. To assist residents in this endeavor, Robby Thomas has compiled a list of essential hurricane preparedness tips for all homeowners in the path of a storm.1. Hurricane-Resistant Home Construction: Invest in hurricane-resistant home construction methods offered by reputable custom home builders like Thomas Homes, ensuring your property can withstand the elements.2. Impact Windows and Doors: Install impact-resistant windows and doors to protect against wind and debris.3. Roof Inspections: Regularly inspect your roof for damage and ensure it is in excellent condition.4. Secure Outdoor Items: Bring in or secure outdoor furniture, equipment, and loose items to prevent them from becoming dangerous projectiles during high winds.5. Emergency Kit: Assemble an emergency kit with essential supplies, including non-perishable food, water, flashlights, and first-aid items.6. Evacuation Plan: Familiarize your family with evacuation routes and have a plan in place in case you need to evacuate.7. Generator: Consider investing in a generator to ensure your home has power during an outage.8. Insurance Coverage: Review and update your homeowners' insurance policy to ensure it covers hurricane damage adequately.9. Trim Trees: Trim trees and branches near your home to reduce the risk of falling debris.10. Flood Protection: Evaluate flood risk and invest in flood protection measures if necessary.11. Secure Important Documents: Store important documents in a waterproof container or digitally for easy access during and after the storm.12. Emergency Contacts: Compile a list of emergency contacts, including local authorities and neighbors.13. Pet Safety: Make sure you have a plan in place for your pets' safety and well-being during a hurricane.14. Shutter Installation: Install hurricane shutters or panels to protect windows.15. Secure Garage Doors: Reinforce garage doors to prevent them from collapsing during a storm.16. Family Emergency Plan: Discuss a family emergency plan with all household members.17. Stock Up on Supplies: Stock up on essential supplies early in the season to avoid shortages.18. Stay Informed: Keep a battery-powered weather radio on hand and stay informed about storm updates.19. Community Resources: Identify local hurricane shelters and emergency resources available in your area.20. After the Storm: Have a post-hurricane plan in place, including clean-up and repairs.Robby Thomas, CEO of Thomas Homes, emphasizes the importance of being prepared and working with experienced professionals in the construction industry to ensure the safety and resilience of your home. "Our commitment to building quality homes extends beyond construction; it's about ensuring the safety and well-being of our clients," he states. "By following these tips, Florida homeowners can better protect their families and properties during hurricane season."Thomas Homes, renowned for its luxury custom home builds in South Florida, is dedicated to the safety and satisfaction of its clients. The company encourages all South Florida residents to prioritize preparedness during this hurricane season, and to contact reputable builders like Thomas Homes for expert guidance on constructing hurricane-resistant homes.For more information about Thomas Homes and their hurricane-resistant home construction services, please visit or contact Robby Thomas at (954) 210-9797 orAbout Thomas Homes:Thomas Homes is a luxury home builder based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, specializing in creating exceptional, hurricane-resistant homes that exceed industry standards. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and client satisfaction, Thomas Homes has earned a reputation as one of South Florida's premier custom home builders . Visit to learn more.

