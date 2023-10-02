Powerful Family Saga Details Cancer's Consequences From Perspectives Of Victim And Survivors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lori is a sweeping family saga that centers on cancer's impact from the points of view of both the victim and the survivors.

Author Charlene Wexler

In the aftermath of losing her 12-year-old son to leukemia, multiple award-winning author Charlene Wexler wrote Lori.

- Charlene Wexler

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- A clash of cultures. A domineering mother-in-law. An alcoholic husband. A fatally ill child. And the possibility of economic ruin. Lori 's sheltered, comfortable, liberal upbringing in the North Shore suburbs of Chicago had left her ill-prepared to deal with any of it. Like a lot of girls who had grown up in the late 1950s and early '60s, Lori had believed she would one day find her prince and live happily ever after. Adulthood brought a vastly different reality.

In Lori, the family saga from award-winning author Charlene Wexler, readers are plunged into a gripping story that deals with relationships between family and friends, divorce, alcoholism, infidelity, homosexuality, the judicial system, the Holocaust, and financial booms and busts. Most importantly, it deals with cancer from the points of view of both the victim and the survivors.

“Besides being a captivating read, the book will give one confidence to deal with similar problems,” Wexler said.“It was written mainly for women who must wear different hats, and rely on friends and hidden strengths to deal in a world full of unknowns.”

In the book, Lori's best friend, Adele, is there to help until Adele has troubles of her own. Lori, now thousands of miles away from Chicago, finds a new friend who has a surprising connection to Lori's past.

The story covers the early '70s to 2003 and takes readers from Chicago to Arizona, Florida, Israel and Germany, covering the societal changes of the last quarter of the 20th century.

But Lori's story doesn't end there.

“I've written a sequel that finds Lori as a 70-year-old,” Wexler added.“On her way to visit her granddaughter in London, she becomes involved in a murder. It is called, Murder Across The Ocean .”

About the Author

A native Chicagoan, Charlene Wexler has been a teacher, wife, dental office manager, mother and grandmother. In retirement, her lifelong passion for writing has led her to create several essays and novels. Her other books include Murder on Skid Row, Milk and Oranges, Murder Across the Ocean and Elephants In The Room . Her newest books, Farewell To South Shore and We Won't Go Back, are scheduled for publication in 2024. She lives in Illinois with her dentist husband. Her three adorable grandchildren live out of state but visit often.

For more information, please visit or , or connect with her on Twitter (@toothkey).

Amazon link:

Lori

Publisher: Speaking Volumes

ISBN-10: 1645408973

ISBN-13: ‎ 978-1645408970

Available from Amazon.com



