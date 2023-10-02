King Visits RJAF's Sahl Nsab Group

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, on Monday visited Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II ISR Wing - Sahl Nsab Group of the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF).King Abdullah was briefed on RJAF's training, technical, and operational matters, as well as plans for further development.His Majesty also attended an exercise including the Air Tractor AT-802F aircraft specially equipped for firefighting missions, which recently went into service.The King was shown an RJAF-adjusted Air Tractor aircraft for reconnaissance purposes, and was briefed on the Sahl Nsab Group's duties.His Majesty commended the professionalism of various Arab Army formations, expressing confidence in their professionalism.The King also praised RJAF's achievements, stressing the need to keep up with various technological advancements in military aviation through the exchange of expertise.