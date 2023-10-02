King, Bahrain Monarch Discuss Relations In Phone Call

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Monday with Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, discussed the deep-rooted bilateral ties and means to maintain coordination and consultation on issues of mutual concern.King Abdullah expressed condolences to the Bahraini monarch over the victims of the terrorist attack that targeted Bahrain's force in Operation Decisive Storm, condemning the heinous attack.His Majesty reiterated Jordan's support for Bahrain in the fight against terrorism, expressing sympathies to the families of the victims and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.