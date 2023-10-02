Officials Advocate For Measles-Rubella Vaccination

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health convened a press conference today, emphasizing the significance of the upcoming national vaccination campaign against measles-rubella (MR) set for early November. Since April, 163 measles cases have been reported.Health Minister Firas Hawari highlighted the urgency of eradicating measles, a highly infectious ailment, and vouched for the vaccine's safety and efficacy.Previously utilized in 2013 and sanctioned by the General Food and Drug Administration, the campaign aims for a 95% or higher vaccination rate. Hawari underscored Jordan's commendable track record in managing epidemics and pandemics.A digital initiative to manage the vaccination program across the kingdom was announced in collaboration with the Doctors Syndicate and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship.Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Azmi Mohafza defended the MR vaccine's producer, responsible for 80% of global vaccine production. He refuted unscientific claims about the vaccine, emphasizing its proven safety and efficacy.Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaideen praised the media's role in promoting accurate information about the campaign. He warned against relying on unverified sources and revealed ongoing investigations into rumor spreaders.Nizar Muhaidat, Director General of the Food and Drug Administration, reassured the public about the MR vaccine's safety, noting its prior introduction in 2013.Muhammad Yahya, Acting head of the National Center for Epidemics and Communicable Diseases Control, reported a surge in measles cases since April, emphasizing the vaccine's crucial role in curbing the outbreak.Dr. Bassem Zayed, the World Health Organization's representative in Jordan, endorsed the MR vaccine, noting its production by the Serum Institute of India, which supplied approximately 80% of the global MR vaccine demand in 2022.Dr. Firas Bakri, Senior Infectious Diseases Consultant, warned against vaccine skepticism, stressing the importance of relying on scientific evidence.The MR vaccine will be administered to children as young as nine months, including school, nursery, and kindergarten students. The campaign's goal is to increase the vaccination rate to 97%, up from 91% in 2022, to mitigate the disease's impact.