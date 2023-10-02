Amir Leads Well Wishers To Welcome UAE President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani led well-wishers to welcome HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates upon his arrival with the accompanying delegation at Doha International Airport Monday afternoon on a visit to the country to attend the opening ceremony of Expo 2023 Doha.

Also at the reception was His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Personal Representative of the Amir.

H E Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Head of the Amiri Diwan, and H E Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan, the UAE Ambassador to the country were also present at the airport to welcome the UAE President.

