Amir Leads Farewell To UAE President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani led the farewell of his brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, upon his departure, along with the accompanying delegation on Monday, after concluding a visit to the country to attend the opening ceremony of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha.



HH the UAE President was also seen off at the Doha International Airport by HH the Personal Representative of HH the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani.



Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Ambassador of the UAE to Qatar HE Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan were also present at the farewell.