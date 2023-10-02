President Of Uzbekistan Leaves Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Shavkat Mirziyoyev left Doha on Monday after a state visit to Qatar.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure at Hamad International Airport by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Uzbekistan HE Hassan bin Hamza Hashim, and Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Qatar HE Bahromjon Aloev.