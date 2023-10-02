Amir Affirms Qatar Gives Special Priority To Combating Climate Change, Desertification

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani underlined that the State of Qatar gives a special priority to combating climate change and desertification, pointing out that environmental development is one of the four pillars on which Qatar National Vision 2030 was based.

In a post on His Highness's official X account, HH the Amir said the environmental development is one of the four pillars on which Qatar National Vision 2030 was based since 2008, adding that the State of Qatar gives a special priority to combating climate change and desertification and today the inauguration of the 2023 Doha Horticulture Expo comes within the framework of that priority.

It is a first global expo of its kind and class in Qatar and the region, HH the Amir said, welcoming the guests who hailed from all over the world.



Expo 2023 Doha: An exceptional platform to promote logistics sector

'Doha Expo a turning point in facing global agricultural, environmental challenges' Amir leads farewell to UAE president

Read Also