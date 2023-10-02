Amir Affirms Qatar Gives Special Priority To Combating Climate Change, Desertification

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani underlined that the State of Qatar gives a special priority to combating climate change and desertification, pointing out that environmental development is one of the four pillars on which Qatar National Vision 2030 was based.
In a post on His Highness's official X account, HH the Amir said the environmental development is one of the four pillars on which Qatar National Vision 2030 was based since 2008, adding that the State of Qatar gives a special priority to combating climate change and desertification and today the inauguration of the 2023 Doha Horticulture Expo comes within the framework of that priority.
It is a first global expo of its kind and class in Qatar and the region, HH the Amir said, welcoming the guests who hailed from all over the world.
Read Also
Expo 2023 Doha: An exceptional platform to promote logistics sector 'Doha Expo a turning point in facing global agricultural, environmental challenges' Amir leads farewell to UAE president
MENAFN02102023000063011010ID1107175729
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.