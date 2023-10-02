Finalists Announced For The 2023 BAI Global Innovation Awards

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--BAI announced the finalists for the 13th Annual BAI Global Innovation Awards, the financial services industry's leading innovation honor, celebrating organizational achievements. These 22 inspiring companies have successfully designed and delivered unique innovations that positively improved customer and business relationships, drove organizational changes and served their communities. This year's finalists developed innovations covering digital transformation, fraud prevention, financial inclusion, instant payments, ESG investing, and artificial intelligence.
The 2023 BAI Global Innovation Award finalists are:
Ally (USA): Ally Financial Clearpass
The Bank of East Asia, Limited (China): BEA ST
The Bank of East Asia, Limited (China): Intelligence-Led Financial Crime Prevention
BMO (Canada): BMO New to Canada
Banco BPI (Portugal): BPI VR
CaixaBank S.A. (Spain): Insights Center Research Hub
Citizens Bank (USA): Citizens Digital Butler
Clair (USA): Clair Digital Banking & On-Demand Pay
Credit Sesame (USA): Sesame Credit Builder
Emirates NBD (United Arab Emirates): Liv
Fifth Third Bank (USA): Merchant Everyday Funding
Flexcharge (USA): AcceptIQ Platform
ING Turkey (Turkey): The Rise of Intelligent Internal Control
İşbank (Turkey): Geleceğe Orman (Forest for the Future)
mooPay (India): Innovative Financial Services for Dairy Farmers
NPL Markets (United Kingdom): NPL Markets Platform
PNC Bank (USA): PNC Claims Predictor
PrimeLending (USA): Driving Change Through Social Learning
Standard Bank (South Africa): The ESG Marketplace, via One Hub
Veridas BBVA (Spain): Veridas Voice Biometrics Solution
Yapı ve Kredi Bankası A.Ş. (Turkey): Yapı Kredi FRWRD
Yapı ve Kredi Bankası A.Ş. (Turkey): Yapı Kredi Mobile "My World" Super App
Zenus Bank (UK): Zenus Bank Fraud Prevention
Zūm Rails (Canada): Zūm Rails
“All around the world, financial services organizations think and execute outside the box to create original and creative solutions to their community's most pressing needs. These 22 companies represent some of the best solutions that positively impact their business and customers,” said Amy Radin, financial services innovation executive, award-winning author, and lead judge of the 2023 BAI Global Innovation Awards.
“The impact these organizations are making within the financial services industry and their markets is inspiring,” said Holly Hughes, Chief Marketing Officer at BAI.“Leaders are delivering creative solutions for building inclusion, developing talent, serving customers, improving communities and creating efficiencies in new and different ways.”
The winners will be announced in late October 2023. To learn more, please visit BAI Global Innovation Awards.
View source version on businesswire.com:
Permalink
MENAFN02102023004146001356ID1107175718
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.