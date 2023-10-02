AUD/USD Forecast: Bounces Around On Friday

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The AUD/USD has experienced notable fluctuations in the recent trading session, particularly in the early hours.

However, it is currently grappling with a critical marker known as the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which has garnered significant attention from market participants. If the Australian dollar can reach the level of 0.6530, it could potentially pave the way for an upward move towards the 0.66 mark, a historically significant threshold.

Nevertheless, the currency market remains turbulent, and a prevailing sentiment suggests that the Australian dollar may face greater downward pressure in the long term. This bearish sentiment arises from concerns surrounding the global economic landscape. Additionally, the Federal Reserve's persistent commitment to a stringent monetary policy has been bolstering the strength of the US dollar, further complicating the Australian dollar's performance.

A technical pattern on the market chart known as the falling wedge has also garnered attention among traders. However, it's crucial to note that this pattern primarily indicates a short-term pullback within an already bearish market. Unfortunately, there are no clear signs of a turnaround in the overall market sentiment. The Federal Reserve's unwavering stance remains unchanged, and even the recent performance of gold, which typically supports the Australian dollar, has not provided much assistance. Consequently, the market is expected to maintain a high degree of volatility, posing challenges for risk assets like the Australian dollar.Be Prudent

In light of these circumstances, it is advisable for traders to exercise caution when determining their position sizes and to remain vigilant about acknowledging when their trades are not performing as expected. Given the current state of affairs, it is unlikely that most trades will endure for an extended period. A definitive market shift is yet to materialize, further contributing to the likelihood of continued rapid fluctuations in both upward and downward directions.

In the end, the Australian dollar is navigating a challenging environment marked by global economic uncertainties and the resilient strength of the US dollar. While technical patterns hint at short-term fluctuations, the broader market sentiment remains negative. Traders should be prudent in managing their positions and be prepared for a market characterized by high volatility. At present, the best approach may be to view this as a range-bound market, subject to the prevailing turbulent conditions.

