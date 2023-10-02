EUR/USD Forecast: Sees Pressure

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The EUR/USD displayed a modest resurgence during Friday's trading session, igniting hopes of a potential recovery.

However, investors should remain cautious as signs of hesitation loom over the market's near future. A recent occurrence of the dreaded "death cross" emphasizes the persistence of a longer-term downtrend. Nevertheless, it's noteworthy that the euro found support at the significant psychological level of 1.05, preventing further freefall. Should this level be breached, a descent to 1.0250 and even parity with the US dollar could become a stark reality.

It's a fundamental truth that financial markets don't follow a one-way trajectory indefinitely, so intermittent rebounds are expected. Nevertheless, the overall path for the euro remains bearish, supported by various underlying factors. One key factor is the impending recession in the European Union, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the region's economic stability. Furthermore, the Federal Reserve's unwavering commitment to maintaining a tight interest rate policy adds pressure to the euro's prospects. As long as these conditions persist, it's highly likely that every rally will eventually be met with selling pressure. However, it's important to note that, historically, major selloffs often witness unexpected reversals, offering traders brief windows of opportunity.Looking to Sell into Rallies

Regarding the idea of buying the euro at present, it's challenging to envision a scenario where it is a viable option. One would need a compelling reason to justify such a move, which could involve breaking above the 1.07 resistance level, accompanied by a significant shift in the fundamental landscape. This might entail a sudden decline in US interest rates or a noticeable change in the Federal Reserve's stance, both of which are unlikely in the current economic climate. Therefore, the most prudent strategy at this juncture is to remain cautious and continue fading rallies until a substantial change in market dynamics occurs.

In the end, the euro's recent attempt at recovery, while showing signs of life, is met with hesitation in the face of a prevailing downtrend. The "death cross" formation and fundamental factors such as the EU recession and the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy paint a bearish picture for the currency. Traders should tread cautiously, as any potential reversals would require substantial shifts in the underlying economic conditions. Until then, the prudent approach remains to sell into rallies, with a watchful eye on the ever-evolving market landscape.

