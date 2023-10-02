Sri Lanka To Implement New Vehicle Revenue Licence Issuing System

(MENAFN- NewsIn.Asia) Oct 2 (EconomyNext) – A new system of issuing vehicle licences called eRL 2.0 is to be implemented in 5 provinces, excluding the Western Province, from 3 October onwards.
The new system is to be implemented beginning in the North West, South, North Central, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces, respectively. The existing vehicle licence issuing system eRL 1.0 will continue to be used in the Western Province.
The issuing of revenue licences islandwide at Department of Motor Traffic head offices and regional branches will be temporarily halted on October 2.
ADVERTISEMENT
The facility of obtaining vehicle permits online will also be temporarily halted on 6 October till midnight.
MENAFN02102023000191011043ID1107175687
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.