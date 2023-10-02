1St Century Bank Continues California Growth With Expansion Into Santa Barbara

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Accomplished Banking Duo to Lead Market Presence

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Century Bank, a division of MidFirst Bank, the largest privately owned bank in the nation, today announced its expansion into the Santa Barbara market. This extension of the bank's California presence is being led by experienced banking professionals Karin Napel and Matt Keenan, who have both joined 1st Century Bank from the former First Republic Bank and have extensive experience in delivering best-in-class service to a loyal client base.

"We're proud to further

1st Century Bank's growth in California with our new Santa Barbara presence and are confident that Karin and Matt will form a strong leadership team with their extensive client service backgrounds," said Jason DiNapoli, CEO and President of 1st Century Bank. "Karin and Matt's shared dedication to providing personal attention and experienced guidance to the communities we serve will ensure a seamless integration."

Napel joins 1st Century Bank as VP, Managing Director and possesses over 30 years of expertise in the financial and banking industry. Most recently, Napel served as Managing Director at First Republic Bank where she played an essential role in customizing banking and lending solutions for both her private and business banking clients while also serving their wealth management needs.

Keenan joins 1st Century Bank alongside Napel as VP, Managing Director and brings more than 23 years of financial and banking services experience to the team. Keenan spent the past 12 years serving as Senior Relationship Manager at First Republic Bank where he specialized in private banking and facilitated private wealth management.

Napel, Keenan and their team of accomplished banking professionals will specialize in serving high net worth individuals, real estate professionals, private equity and commercial and industrial lending.

About 1st Century Bank

1st Century Bank is a division of MidFirst Bank, the largest privately owned bank in the nation. A combination of private ownership, a strong capital base and local-market focus and expertise allows 1st Century Bank to provide greater scale and opportunity for its clientele. 1st Century Bank's exceptional service model provides the flexible, local decision-making that distinguishes it in the Southern California market. 1cbank.com

SOURCE 1st Century Bank